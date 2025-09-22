-Added Marc's voices
-Fixed a recent bug with Max's body in the Marc and Reese scene
-Jones is now surprised at one point in the Marc and Reese scene instead of not reacting at the right time
-The voices stop when skipping the cutscene in the Marc and Reese scene
-The loading time for the Marc and Reese scene may be shorter
-Slight adjustment to the VSHYNCH
-Adjusted the textures of the Asian NPCs' legs
-Added Marc's voices and other stuffs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update