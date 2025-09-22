-Added Marc's voices

-Fixed a recent bug with Max's body in the Marc and Reese scene

-Jones is now surprised at one point in the Marc and Reese scene instead of not reacting at the right time

-The voices stop when skipping the cutscene in the Marc and Reese scene

-The loading time for the Marc and Reese scene may be shorter

-Slight adjustment to the VSHYNCH

-Adjusted the textures of the Asian NPCs' legs