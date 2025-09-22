 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20083196 Edited 22 September 2025 – 22:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added Marc's voices
-Fixed a recent bug with Max's body in the Marc and Reese scene
-Jones is now surprised at one point in the Marc and Reese scene instead of not reacting at the right time
-The voices stop when skipping the cutscene in the Marc and Reese scene
-The loading time for the Marc and Reese scene may be shorter
-Slight adjustment to the VSHYNCH
-Adjusted the textures of the Asian NPCs' legs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link