23 September 2025 Build 20083112 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:59:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here is our first hotfix. Thanks a lot for playing the game and providing us valuable feedback!


SteamDeck
Changed the quality level on Steam Deck to ensure framerate is correct by default

Kin of Sheredyn
Fixed an issue where the "Kin's Fate" part of the Kin of Sheredyn faction quest could not be continued with upgraded Chosen units

Necrophage
Fixed an issue where the "A Bitter Truth" part of the Necrophages faction quest could be failed when retreating from a battle
Fixed missing localisation in the "The Holy Grail" part of the Necrophages faction quest

Last Lords
Fixed an issue where the LastLord population could not bought out. We are still looking at other potential issues that could cause this issue.

Tahuk Fixed an issue where the vision range bonus on armies from the "Pocked Scopes" Tahuk technology was not working. Thank you dilgear for the bugreport.

Other Bug fixes
Fixed an issue with the unlocking of the "Out of their Depth" achievement
Fixed a technical issue when hovering the Haven nested tooltip
Fixed an issue where deprecated localisation was used on battle terrain modifiers
Fixed an issue where a village being subjugated and targeted by corruption could lead to saves being corrupted (pun intended).

