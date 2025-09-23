Here is our first hotfix. Thanks a lot for playing the game and providing us valuable feedback!





SteamDeck

Changed the quality level on Steam Deck to ensure framerate is correct by default



Kin of Sheredyn

Fixed an issue where the "Kin's Fate" part of the Kin of Sheredyn faction quest could not be continued with upgraded Chosen units



Necrophage

Fixed an issue where the "A Bitter Truth" part of the Necrophages faction quest could be failed when retreating from a battle

Fixed missing localisation in the "The Holy Grail" part of the Necrophages faction quest



Last Lords

Fixed an issue where the LastLord population could not bought out. We are still looking at other potential issues that could cause this issue.



Tahuk Fixed an issue where the vision range bonus on armies from the "Pocked Scopes" Tahuk technology was not working. Thank you dilgear for the bugreport.



Other Bug fixes

Fixed an issue with the unlocking of the "Out of their Depth" achievement

Fixed a technical issue when hovering the Haven nested tooltip

Fixed an issue where deprecated localisation was used on battle terrain modifiers

Fixed an issue where a village being subjugated and targeted by corruption could lead to saves being corrupted (pun intended).