📚 BOOK ROOM [図書室]

・3 new Japanese-themed songs (moved to the top of the list). Listen while reading!

・1 new JLPT N4 Story added.

・1 new Kana Story added.



🎵 MUSIC ROOM [音楽室]

・New original song: 諦めない= あきらめない = Don’t give up



🛠️ OTHER

・Fix: Narration audio stops when closing a book in the Book Room.

・Minor art update in the Music Room.

（＾▽＾）／ See you in the next update!