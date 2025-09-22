 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20083109 Edited 22 September 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
📚 BOOK ROOM [図書室]
・3 new Japanese-themed songs (moved to the top of the list). Listen while reading!
・1 new JLPT N4 Story added.
・1 new Kana Story added.

🎵 MUSIC ROOM [音楽室]
・New original song: 諦めない= あきらめない = Don’t give up

🛠️ OTHER
・Fix: Narration audio stops when closing a book in the Book Room.
・Minor art update in the Music Room.
（＾▽＾）／ See you in the next update!

