📚 BOOK ROOM [図書室]
・3 new Japanese-themed songs (moved to the top of the list). Listen while reading!
・1 new JLPT N4 Story added.
・1 new Kana Story added.
🎵 MUSIC ROOM [音楽室]
・New original song: 諦めない= あきらめない = Don’t give up
🛠️ OTHER
・Fix: Narration audio stops when closing a book in the Book Room.
・Minor art update in the Music Room.
（＾▽＾）／ See you in the next update!
BUILD 7.3: 🎶 New Songs & Stories
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3764891
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update