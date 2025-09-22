- Fixed the Shadow of Abaddon boss not visibly freezing when frozen
- Fixed spiders sliding backwards when getting frozen and staggered at the same time
- Fixed purified items having a red outline when dropped
- Fixed some geometry holes
Update 9/22
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update