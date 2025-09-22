 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20082820 Edited 22 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Shadow of Abaddon boss not visibly freezing when frozen
  • Fixed spiders sliding backwards when getting frozen and staggered at the same time
  • Fixed purified items having a red outline when dropped
  • Fixed some geometry holes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247694
