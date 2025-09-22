Added new button interaction tooltips, these are enabled by default and can be disabled from the options menu.
Adjustments to the opening scene of 'control lapse.'
Small change to level geometry on the right side of 'lobby'.
Lowered enemy spawns/corruption rate in corruption mode.
Update 9-22-25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3677861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update