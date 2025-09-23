Added full Gamepad support



Added support for different languages (Polish, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Japanese, Portuguese-Brazil, Russian)



Updated SFX



Updated Level Art



Various Optimization Fixes



Increased Steering Angle



It has been amazing couple of weeks since launch of our Playtest, we want to thank you for your continued support and filling out the surveys.Today we prepared another Patch with some tweaks you were asking about.Dust & Diesel Team