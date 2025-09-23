It has been amazing couple of weeks since launch of our Playtest, we want to thank you for your continued support and filling out the surveys.
Today we prepared another Patch with some tweaks you were asking about.
Playtest Patch #2 fixes:
- Added full Gamepad support
- Added support for different languages (Polish, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Japanese, Portuguese-Brazil, Russian)
- Updated SFX
- Updated Level Art
- Various Optimization Fixes
- Increased Steering Angle
Thank you once again, please continue filling out surveys and giving us feedback on our Discord Page.
Dust & Diesel Team
