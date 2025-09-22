v0.5.4
Drastically improved framerate during events by optimizing monsters in some key areas
Fixed flickering issue when ragdoll poses freeze
Fixed HUD markers appearing before being initialized
Various other improvements and minor fixes
Changed files in this update