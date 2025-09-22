 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20082500 Edited 22 September 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.5.4

  • Drastically improved framerate during events by optimizing monsters in some key areas

  • Fixed flickering issue when ragdoll poses freeze

  • Fixed HUD markers appearing before being initialized

  • Various other improvements and minor fixes

