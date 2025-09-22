Fellow Resonators,
a preliminary update for the Windows version (V6.5) is posted to Steam, fixing a slew of issues that people have reported:
No more infinite loop at the end of the game
Tunnels are now integrated into the sound settings
Mouse should be less weird when Alt-Tab-ing
re-encoding of all videos
move to Unity 6 renderer
Versions for the other operating systems will follow soon.
Thanks so much for all the feedback! We still have another Updated coming in the fall - with a demo and some story tie-in for our next game, so stay tuned!
