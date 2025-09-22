- Added in a toggle to enable TAA antialiasing - anti-aliasing is now disabled by default.
- Adjusted the Incubation Chamber level to be more compact, added more story and added in sound effects + warning animation for the "entities"
- Font changes/updates in preparation for a future update.
- General bug fixes.
Update notes for v1.06 22nd September 2025
