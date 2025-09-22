• New SC6, Commerson Crater ! (WIP, Lava Lake stage)

• Rendering Engine update, PBR Fresnel reflections ! :)

• Particles update, dynamic GPU sorting and self-shadows

• Better night rendering in SC2, fresnel and moon shadows

• Advanced lighting in SC5, dynamic cone lighting, rocks & particles shadows

• New graphics settings

• New "Rivals Signpost" achievement ^^

• Physics update, attempt to fix lava volume issues

• Sources/Particles, try to fix unwanted hole in SC2 at low temperatures

• New Normal Map view (toggle with 'N')