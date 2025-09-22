 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20082326 Edited 22 September 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• New SC6, Commerson Crater ! (WIP, Lava Lake stage)
• Rendering Engine update, PBR Fresnel reflections ! :)
• Particles update, dynamic GPU sorting and self-shadows
• Better night rendering in SC2, fresnel and moon shadows
• Advanced lighting in SC5, dynamic cone lighting, rocks & particles shadows
• New graphics settings
• New "Rivals Signpost" achievement ^^
• Physics update, attempt to fix lava volume issues
• Sources/Particles, try to fix unwanted hole in SC2 at low temperatures
• New Normal Map view (toggle with 'N')

