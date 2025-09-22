• New SC6, Commerson Crater ! (WIP, Lava Lake stage)
• Rendering Engine update, PBR Fresnel reflections ! :)
• Particles update, dynamic GPU sorting and self-shadows
• Better night rendering in SC2, fresnel and moon shadows
• Advanced lighting in SC5, dynamic cone lighting, rocks & particles shadows
• New graphics settings
• New "Rivals Signpost" achievement ^^
• Physics update, attempt to fix lava volume issues
• Sources/Particles, try to fix unwanted hole in SC2 at low temperatures
• New Normal Map view (toggle with 'N')
Version 2.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update