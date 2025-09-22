Hello, fellow mushroom hunters! Thank you for playing and sharing your impressions. Here’s what’s new in the latest patch:

🏆 New Achievements

Find 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 mushrooms—see how much of a true silent hunter you are.

🔧 Improvements & Fixes

Sound settings improved and adjusted—everything now feels more realistic.

Full control list added: every button and its action, including gamepad support.

You can now rest at any moment.

Option to disable the HUD for deeper immersion.

Option to skip the night—find a house with a bed or a mattress (available only at night).

Advanced stamina system with visual effects—our old grandpa hero isn’t getting any younger.

Fixed mushroom model rendering when viewing in the inventory.

⚠️ Important

At the start of the game, you may still experience a short freeze even on powerful systems. This is a one-time loading of high-quality textures and geometry. We are aware of the issue and actively optimizing.

💚 Community Thanks

A huge bow to everyone who has already made YouTube videos and shared their impressions—you are amazing!

🔭 Looking Ahead

Based on numerous player requests and video comments, we’ve started work on:

A full camping system—build your own camp, rest by the fire, and enjoy new interactive features.

Multiplayer with voice chat—play not only with friends but with people around the world.

Thank you for supporting Forest Doesn’t Care. Your feedback and ideas make our forest more alive!

—The Development Team