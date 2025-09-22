 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20082314 Edited 22 September 2025 – 20:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a 3 second invuln window after exiting side areas
  • Side area portals are disabled during Astral Incursions to prevent odd behavior
  • Boss Ghosts should no longer be able to attack in side areas
  • Fixed one major bug that could cause issues with crafting
  • Fixed one major bug that could cause a partial reset failure when a run ends
  • Fixed a bug where the reroll craft on Memory Crystals allowed for 4 mods to spawn
  • Fixed a typo in the Heart of Sacrifice lore
  • Fixed lag caused by using item pets with the Adventurer

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link