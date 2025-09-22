- Added a 3 second invuln window after exiting side areas
- Side area portals are disabled during Astral Incursions to prevent odd behavior
- Boss Ghosts should no longer be able to attack in side areas
- Fixed one major bug that could cause issues with crafting
- Fixed one major bug that could cause a partial reset failure when a run ends
- Fixed a bug where the reroll craft on Memory Crystals allowed for 4 mods to spawn
- Fixed a typo in the Heart of Sacrifice lore
- Fixed lag caused by using item pets with the Adventurer
EA Hotfix #10
Update notes via Steam Community
