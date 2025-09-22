 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20082274 Edited 22 September 2025 – 20:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reworking the theming and UX a bit to clean it up.
  • Fixed an issue with Status Effects losing the selection on Enter Conditions.
  • Fixed an issue with the Map Editor bleed-through that made some things harder to see when on Light theme.
  • Fixed an issue with switching Battle Poses/Character Animations hiding characters.

