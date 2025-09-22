- Reworking the theming and UX a bit to clean it up.
- Fixed an issue with Status Effects losing the selection on Enter Conditions.
- Fixed an issue with the Map Editor bleed-through that made some things harder to see when on Light theme.
- Fixed an issue with switching Battle Poses/Character Animations hiding characters.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
