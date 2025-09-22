Thanks for playing Firefighter Frankie! 🐾 I’ve been working on fixes and small improvements since launch:
- 🐱 Adjusted cat placement so they can be collected correctly
- 🔥 New Endless Mode after finishing the story (Fires keep reigniting)
- 🚒 Fixed utility pole, refinery, pumpjack, and airplane fires
- 🎮 Clearer Molotov mission
- 🌍 Better collisions, navigation, and translations
More polish and updates are coming, thanks for your support and feedback!
Tom - PyroPeak Studios
