22 September 2025 Build 20082202 Edited 22 September 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

Thanks for playing Firefighter Frankie! 🐾 I’ve been working on fixes and small improvements since launch:

  • 🐱 Adjusted cat placement so they can be collected correctly
  • 🔥 New Endless Mode after finishing the story (Fires keep reigniting)
  • 🚒 Fixed utility pole, refinery, pumpjack, and airplane fires
  • 🎮 Clearer Molotov mission
  • 🌍 Better collisions, navigation, and translations


More polish and updates are coming, thanks for your support and feedback!

Tom - PyroPeak Studios

