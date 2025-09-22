🐱 Adjusted cat placement so they can be collected correctly



🔥 New Endless Mode after finishing the story (Fires keep reigniting)



🚒 Fixed utility pole, refinery, pumpjack, and airplane fires



🎮 Clearer Molotov mission



🌍 Better collisions, navigation, and translations



Hi everyone,Thanks for playing Firefighter Frankie! 🐾 I’ve been working on fixes and small improvements since launch:More polish and updates are coming, thanks for your support and feedback!Tom - PyroPeak Studios