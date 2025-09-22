Bugfixes and tweaks. We estimate one or two more testing branch updates, and then we're probably ready to launch!
TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:
Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library
Go to Properties
Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window
Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"
Latest Changes
Kensai nerf: Ranged cooldown penalty is now 80% slower, up from 50%
Added 4 new loot table options to Ark's Wares
RPG Mode bugfixes, mostly involving bombardier
Changed some text, including a spell name
Bugfix related to class picking
Fixed wording for some gamemodes
Added unlock conditions for new gamemodes
SCEPTER MODE
Some new Scepters
Scepters may no longer be stacked
Fixed bug where scepter mode displayed infection mode streak text
Fixed bugs relating to Ringmaster
Fixed bug that made bandit events cause you to lose time in Infection Mode
Duckhunter art update
Previous List of Changes for QUADRICEPS
Last Testbranch Tweaks:
Powerups can now drop in RPG mode
SEVERE WEATHER Mode Changes
Weather can affect the cars starting
Eating penalties added for "staying warm"
Streaks added for the new modes
Icons added for the new modes
4 Jerks SCEPTER mode added to car stats and ending
RPG Mode fixes for recharging items, along other adjustments and tweaks
Crash Fixes for new mode endings
Q Update weapons now sellable
Gstats additions for new modes
Perk description tweaks
Arrows are now more fragile
4 new gameplay modes!
INFECTION: Time is ticking until you all turn into zombies. Every zombie you kill increases the timer, but only once you leave the mission to rest!
SEVERE WEATHER MODE: Less zombies, but now it's you versus the elements. New, dangerous weather patterns. And all this inclement weather makes everyone more hungry.
RPG Mode: Classes and powerups, in my Death Road? TRIPLE the zombies.
4 Jerks SCEPTER Mode: Start with 4 people, all with strange new powers. ALSO TRIPLE the zombies.
New locations:
Beach
Warehouse
Bus Depot
Prison
Console now accessible! Press ` or CTRL+9. Some handy commands:
to_the_beach
to_the_warehouse
to_the_prison
to_the_depot
Kensai nerfed from +30% melee speed to +15%
Various small nerfs to the new perks
Bow toned down a bit. We will likely add a more reliable piercing system for bow NEXT update, similar to the Rifle Rework, but not for QUADRICEPS.
New rare characters can now be found via random road recruit events
Fixes for punchbot bugs
Testing Region updated for QUADRICEPS
3 new special characters, works in progress
Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire
Ember: Gas powered robot
Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a pet
New HATS
New vehicle with a special property (also not accessible yet)
New Weapons
3 Round Burst rifle
Mamba
Autorevolver
Flechette Shotgun
Longbow
Slow Rifle Rework!
Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration
Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns
QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill):
Cowboy: 1-3
Hunting: 2-6
Sniper: 2-5
Slug: 3-8
Bow Rework!
Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50
Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight
Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again
Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down
Specialist weapon for Bow+Arrows gives a Longbow
New Perks (now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!)
CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture
RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee
KENSAI: 30% faster melee weapons, 50% longer cooldown on all ranged
Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons
Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools
PANCREAS weapons added to sellable lists
New car wrecks
Jukebox added to bars
Honcho fix
Punchbot fix
Endings for the Pancreas and Quadriceps characters
Blowtorch is now 1.5x more ammo efficient
Changed depots in beta branch