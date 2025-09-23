SPILL ZONE is out now!

SPILL ZONE

Early Access Update #4 - 0.7 Notes

Today's update brings you Spill Zone, an all-new escape Plan set in a noxious industrial district that introduces a new cast of characters, new locations to explore, and multiple new game endings, depending on your choices. But not every decision is as it seems, and not all roads lead to safety…

NOTE: While you can technically play Spill Zone from your existing save, we do strongly recommend starting a new playthrough for this update.





Major New Features



Added new leads and a new unlockable Escape Plan , Spill Zone.



Added a new district , the Alto District.



Added new locations : Skip’s Scoops Ice Cream Parlour, CDC Field Station, Chiefways Transport Depot, Chiefways Distillation Towers, Chiefways Administrative Complex, Chiefways Operations Center, Chiefways Boiler Unit, and The Pit.



Added new curveballs .



Added a new weapon , the Splitting Maul.



Added a new item , the Hazmat suit.



Added new NPCs .



Added a new recruitable survivor .



Added new endings.





Firearms Balancing

All ammo now takes two crafting slots instead of three.

The rifle ammo crafting recipe now produces two ammo instead of one.

The Assault Rifle can now be found in certain locked loot points.

The chance of firearms appearing in late game loot points has increased.

Certain locked loot points now guarantee a weapon.



Steam Deck Improvements

Adjusted Steam Deck graphics settings for better performance on the device.

Adjusted text size across most UI in the game for better readability.

Added SteamOS onscreen keyboard support.

(We'll be applying for verification shortly - keep an eye out!)



Adjustments

The player's save file is now no longer deleted after completing a plan.

Adjusted the world difficulty system so that it can also increase with your survivors’ progress in a Plan.

Limited the crafting queue so survivors can only queue up to two phases of work.

Adjusted the loot point at the Indigo Rose reception so it now requires a lockpick to open.

Added back the surprise zombie in Value Records.

Minor improvements to aiming animations.

Minor improvements to the animations of recruitable characters during conversations to better transition when the player skips dialogue.

Minor improvements to some state animations when in shelter plus a few new variations for some, including Tired, Exhausted, Bleeding, Queasy, Severe Sunburn, and High Fever.

Dismantling the Video Camera now gives two Electrical rather than one Component.

Added the ability to switch sides when in cover spots that protect survivors from both sides.

Items with full durability now stack in the shelter inventory.

Updated the hand pose of the screamer zombie.

Added new firearm hit reacts for the large and armored zombies.

Added improvements to bullet impact effects on some surfaces to better match the material that was hit.

Added new firing sound effects to the D9 Defender pistol.

Added new blood effects for firearm impacts and executions.

Added dry fire clicks when shooting an empty firearm.

Added unique reload sounds for each firearm.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where moving shelter sometimes didn't work if survivors were moving back to a shelter that they had already been in.

Fixed a bug where some of the footstep audio in Best Electronics did not match the surface the scavenger was walking on.

Fixed a bug where human NPCs would sometimes freeze in place after spotting or entering combat with the player.

Fixed an incorrect title in a loot point at the Thirty Ought Six Bar.

Fixed a bug where survivors would do a little jump when they ran out the left side of the Thirty Ought Six Bar while scavenging.

Fixed an issue where some ledge hang animations had the survivor hanging in the air a short distance from the actual ledge.

Fixed a bug where Plan objectives would still appear if survivors did them before they unlocked the Plan.

Fixed most instances where a survivor would stumble after climbing up from a ledge.

Fixed an issue where zombies would get stuck running in place on the ledge when a survivor was standing on the edge of a jump.

Fixed a bug where the camera was closer while aiming from cover without a firearm than being in cover and not aiming.

Fixed an issue where the throwing arc would sometimes disappear.

Fixed an issue where some effects like smoke weren't showing behind window glass.

Fixed an issue where a survivor could still dodge while in cover. The survivor will now exit cover and then dodge.

Fixed an issue where exiting the pre-scavenge equip menu after transferring weapons and reopening the menu could result in the wrong weapons being loaded into the backpack.

Fixed the crafting recipe for the Brute Double so it now uses Firearm Parts to craft.

Coming for Update #5 in October

We're bringing you:

Survivor missions

New starting pair

Save multiple runs

See you in Walton City, folks. (And don't forget to come chat with the dev team in the Discord: https://discord.gg/Xd8RPnRZjx)





Harriet &

the Into the Dead team