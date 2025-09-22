 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20081907
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the cocktail prepare station would replace the current cocktail with a new cocktail, resulting the old cocktail got lost completely.
  • Fixed other players became invisible with a high number of customers served (e.g. when served customer count 500+)

