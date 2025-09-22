 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20081880 Edited 22 September 2025 – 20:13:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.6a Changes:

  • On new install volumes were sometimes set to 0. Setup check for when the game is launched and no values are present. If so, then set them.

  • Recurring issue with the maze config settings not being quite what you had ingame: char model might be incorrect, maze diff might be off, etc. Created sync method at maze launch that double checks settings vs what is about to be built.

  • Discord logo was showing up ingame. While we love Discord... reset the logo to only show up on main as intended.

