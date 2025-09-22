0.6a Changes:
On new install volumes were sometimes set to 0. Setup check for when the game is launched and no values are present. If so, then set them.
Recurring issue with the maze config settings not being quite what you had ingame: char model might be incorrect, maze diff might be off, etc. Created sync method at maze launch that double checks settings vs what is about to be built.
Discord logo was showing up ingame. While we love Discord... reset the logo to only show up on main as intended.
Changed files in this update