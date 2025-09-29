New feature update featuring various UI improvements. We've added a basic tutorial popup system to teach new players how to play the game. Events now have a dedicated notification UI instead of spawning an immediate popup dialog. A new alert system notifies you of ongoing issues requiring your attention.

Additionally, we added several new apparel variants and fixed various bugs and issues, including a save game issue that caused games not to load if they were saved while an animal was fleeing.

Additions

New ballistic vest armor, can be looted from gun stores or found on elite raiders.

Added several new outfit variants.

Implemented a new tutorial UI. Tutorial messages will pop up throughout the game and inform the player about mechanics.

New UI will display alerts about ongoing issues the player needs to address.

Events now create notifications on a new dedicated UI instead of popups.

Changes

Raiders now have a chance to spawn with armor.

Work priority menu now supports decreasing priority via right-click.

Various internal code improvements and refactors.

Fixes