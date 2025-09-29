 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20081674 Edited 29 September 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New feature update featuring various UI improvements. We've added a basic tutorial popup system to teach new players how to play the game. Events now have a dedicated notification UI instead of spawning an immediate popup dialog. A new alert system notifies you of ongoing issues requiring your attention.

Additionally, we added several new apparel variants and fixed various bugs and issues, including a save game issue that caused games not to load if they were saved while an animal was fleeing.

Additions

  • New ballistic vest armor, can be looted from gun stores or found on elite raiders.

  • Added several new outfit variants.

  • Implemented a new tutorial UI. Tutorial messages will pop up throughout the game and inform the player about mechanics.

  • New UI will display alerts about ongoing issues the player needs to address.

  • Events now create notifications on a new dedicated UI instead of popups.

Changes

  • Raiders now have a chance to spawn with armor.

  • Work priority menu now supports decreasing priority via right-click.

  • Various internal code improvements and refactors.

Fixes

  • Pistols now use the correct animation for aiming and shooting.

  • Fixed an issue where climb animations wouldn't reset properly.

  • Fixed various errors around portals being blocked or obstructed.

  • Context menu no longer reveals information about blobs concealed by fog of war.

  • Mouse selection now correctly works when selecting something at the edge of the map.

  • Fixed save games not loading if an animal was fleeing at the time the save was made.

  • Expedition pathing now properly accounts for z-levels when leaving the map.

  • Fixed a minor clipping issue with the "Overalls" clothing variant.

  • Fixed an issue with horizontal scrollbars not registering input correctly.

  • Non-fruit bearing crops like potatoes are now harvested correctly by workers.

  • Potatoes no longer grow at speeds of insanity.

  • Loadout menu now uses correct icons for categories.

Changed files in this update

