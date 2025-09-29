New feature update featuring various UI improvements. We've added a basic tutorial popup system to teach new players how to play the game. Events now have a dedicated notification UI instead of spawning an immediate popup dialog. A new alert system notifies you of ongoing issues requiring your attention.
Additionally, we added several new apparel variants and fixed various bugs and issues, including a save game issue that caused games not to load if they were saved while an animal was fleeing.
Additions
New ballistic vest armor, can be looted from gun stores or found on elite raiders.
Added several new outfit variants.
Implemented a new tutorial UI. Tutorial messages will pop up throughout the game and inform the player about mechanics.
New UI will display alerts about ongoing issues the player needs to address.
Events now create notifications on a new dedicated UI instead of popups.
Changes
Raiders now have a chance to spawn with armor.
Work priority menu now supports decreasing priority via right-click.
Various internal code improvements and refactors.
Fixes
Pistols now use the correct animation for aiming and shooting.
Fixed an issue where climb animations wouldn't reset properly.
Fixed various errors around portals being blocked or obstructed.
Context menu no longer reveals information about blobs concealed by fog of war.
Mouse selection now correctly works when selecting something at the edge of the map.
Fixed save games not loading if an animal was fleeing at the time the save was made.
Expedition pathing now properly accounts for z-levels when leaving the map.
Fixed a minor clipping issue with the "Overalls" clothing variant.
Fixed an issue with horizontal scrollbars not registering input correctly.
Non-fruit bearing crops like potatoes are now harvested correctly by workers.
Potatoes no longer grow at speeds of insanity.
Loadout menu now uses correct icons for categories.
Changed files in this update