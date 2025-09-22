Changelog:
- fixed a bug with not being able to enter the fort during the dark knight quest
- fixed a bug with choice menu during Poltrik estate entrance jumping to wrong sequence
- Damned Studios
0.174 BUGFIX BUILD IS LIVE!
