 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20081665 Edited 22 September 2025 – 20:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog:
- fixed a bug with not being able to enter the fort during the dark knight quest
- fixed a bug with choice menu during Poltrik estate entrance jumping to wrong sequence

- Damned Studios

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2174503
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link