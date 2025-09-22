 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20081631 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed bug related with party invites
* Fixed bug affecting to Icescythe Lord
* Fixed touchscreen problems in Skills Window
* Removed "Arcane Resolution" veteran skill from Warrior and Rogue

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link