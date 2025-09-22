* Fixed bug related with party invites
* Fixed bug affecting to Icescythe Lord
* Fixed touchscreen problems in Skills Window
* Removed "Arcane Resolution" veteran skill from Warrior and Rogue
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.6.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
