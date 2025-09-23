 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20081546 Edited 23 September 2025 – 08:52:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

On Tuesday 2025-09-23 at 08:00 UTC, the Entropia Universe servers will be taken offline for a patch to release 19.0.2.

We estimate a downtime of 1 hour.

For details on UTC time please see

www.entropiauniverse.com/utc

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3642752
