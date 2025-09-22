 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20081540
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!

See below some fixes and changes.

Worm Work

  • Worm Death Issue Fixed – Worms now spawn and die correctly for all clients. No more immortal wrigglers.

Jetpack

  • Jetpack Stamina Reduced – Burn less energy while blasting out your hole.

Ore-ganization

  • Ore Pooling Optimization – Faster pool ore cleanup = smoother host performance in long play sessions.

Core Gun Charging

  • Surface Charging – Core gun now charge just by being on the surface, no need to wait for daytime.

Respawn Fix "Death & Save"

  • Respawn Fixed – You should no longer come back as a shovel or lose your save upgrades on death. Apologies to everyone who may have been unlucky to experience this! Hopefully its all resolved now.

Smooth Dig Deluxe

  • Smooth Digging – Holes are now smoother than ever, helping you carve structured caves and escape your own messes. "Highly advised you check this out" Right click to use smooth digging. Its a huge improvement!

    Thank you everyone for your support :D.

    I will send a update soon to a release date for the next free content update!

