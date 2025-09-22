Hi all!
See below some fixes and changes.
Worm Work
Worm Death Issue Fixed – Worms now spawn and die correctly for all clients. No more immortal wrigglers.
Jetpack
Jetpack Stamina Reduced – Burn less energy while blasting out your hole.
Ore-ganization
Ore Pooling Optimization – Faster pool ore cleanup = smoother host performance in long play sessions.
Core Gun Charging
Surface Charging – Core gun now charge just by being on the surface, no need to wait for daytime.
Respawn Fix "Death & Save"
Respawn Fixed – You should no longer come back as a shovel or lose your save upgrades on death. Apologies to everyone who may have been unlucky to experience this! Hopefully its all resolved now.
Smooth Dig Deluxe
Smooth Digging – Holes are now smoother than ever, helping you carve structured caves and escape your own messes. "Highly advised you check this out" Right click to use smooth digging. Its a huge improvement!
Thank you everyone for your support :D.
I will send a update soon to a release date for the next free content update!
