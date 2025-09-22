 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20081451 Edited 22 September 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the issue where the Ion Flame and Calm Eye modules were reversed when selecting at the start of the game.
Fixed the bug where the camera got stuck when sprinting in the Staff interface.
Adjusted the mechanism that completely blocked the wheelchair when constructing crystals.

Changed files in this update

Windows Heart in the Cell: Rebirth Depot TEST Depot 1172681
