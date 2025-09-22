Fixed the issue where the Ion Flame and Calm Eye modules were reversed when selecting at the start of the game.
Fixed the bug where the camera got stuck when sprinting in the Staff interface.
Adjusted the mechanism that completely blocked the wheelchair when constructing crystals.
bug fixing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Heart in the Cell: Rebirth Depot TEST Depot 1172681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update