EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA
Increased the number of max teams from 4 to 6 and total players from 12 to 18
Consolidated all ammo types into 4 types: compact, rifle, heavy, and shotgun
Added 6 tiers of ammo — these ammo tiers do not change their base damage, but instead change their penetration in relation to the new shields
Added 6 tiers of shields. The shield is projected around your entire body from a small device on your right shoulder (the model is placeholder for now). Bullets can still penetrate the shield, depending on how high a tier of bullet vs the tier of shield.
Added 18 new loot items to extraction
Reyn - remade all of the basalt rocks with new improved meshes and a new material with moss
Reyn - adjusted floor materials to match the new basalt better
Reyn - improvements to the dock area of the level
Fixed some items not extracting consistently
GENERAL CHANGES
Set the default turn option to smooth
Added new sound effects for redeeming double XP tokens
Tutorial - removed the settings screen and replaced it with one single prompt to choose dominant hand
Tutorial - improved the final section of the tutorial, added GEL reward for completing the tutorial and skins to purchase in the tutorial
Tutorial - Adjusted the layout at the end of the tutorial to be able to add a killhouse section
Upgraded some of our online infrastructure
Fixed occlusion culling on Citadel not working as intended, causing significant performance issues
Fixed shaders compiling extremely slow on Quest
Fixed helicopter nameplates in observer mode
