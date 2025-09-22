Increased the number of max teams from 4 to 6 and total players from 12 to 18

Consolidated all ammo types into 4 types: compact, rifle, heavy, and shotgun

Added 6 tiers of ammo — these ammo tiers do not change their base damage, but instead change their penetration in relation to the new shields

Added 6 tiers of shields. The shield is projected around your entire body from a small device on your right shoulder (the model is placeholder for now). Bullets can still penetrate the shield, depending on how high a tier of bullet vs the tier of shield.

Added 18 new loot items to extraction

Reyn - remade all of the basalt rocks with new improved meshes and a new material with moss

Reyn - adjusted floor materials to match the new basalt better

Reyn - improvements to the dock area of the level