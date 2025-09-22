 Skip to content
22 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA

  • Increased the number of max teams from 4 to 6 and total players from 12 to 18

  • Consolidated all ammo types into 4 types: compact, rifle, heavy, and shotgun

  • Added 6 tiers of ammo — these ammo tiers do not change their base damage, but instead change their penetration in relation to the new shields

  • Added 6 tiers of shields. The shield is projected around your entire body from a small device on your right shoulder (the model is placeholder for now). Bullets can still penetrate the shield, depending on how high a tier of bullet vs the tier of shield.

  • Added 18 new loot items to extraction

  • Reyn - remade all of the basalt rocks with new improved meshes and a new material with moss

  • Reyn - adjusted floor materials to match the new basalt better

  • Reyn - improvements to the dock area of the level

  • Fixed some items not extracting consistently

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Set the default turn option to smooth

  • Added new sound effects for redeeming double XP tokens

  • Tutorial - removed the settings screen and replaced it with one single prompt to choose dominant hand

  • Tutorial - improved the final section of the tutorial, added GEL reward for completing the tutorial and skins to purchase in the tutorial

  • Tutorial - Adjusted the layout at the end of the tutorial to be able to add a killhouse section

  • Upgraded some of our online infrastructure

  • Fixed occlusion culling on Citadel not working as intended, causing significant performance issues

  • Fixed shaders compiling extremely slow on Quest

  • Fixed helicopter nameplates in observer mode

AEXLAB

