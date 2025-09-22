 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20081342 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New District Plots: Auto-generated buildings, roads, and decorations in different randomly generated layouts (District of Farmers, Craftsmen and Merchants).
    -> Selectable layout (Grid, Curved Grid, Chessboard, Cells, Triangles, Circle).
    -> Density adjustable.
    -> Individual elements (objects and paths) can be subsequently detached.
  • The progress of loading the elements of a map is now displayed.
  • The storage path of the last saved map, map settings, and environments is now remembered. This makes it easier for you to manage elements on other hard drive locations.
  • Settings: UI scale maximum increased.
  • Settings: Beta tab: Extended scale limits: Now also applies to stair path and roof path.
  • Settings: You can now set the export folder for images and videos.
  • Settings: Unit (meter or foot) adjustable. This is now displayed in ‘Snap To Grid’ and when ‘Show Action Value’ is active.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2498571
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2498572
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2498573
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link