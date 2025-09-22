- New District Plots: Auto-generated buildings, roads, and decorations in different randomly generated layouts (District of Farmers, Craftsmen and Merchants).
-> Selectable layout (Grid, Curved Grid, Chessboard, Cells, Triangles, Circle).
-> Density adjustable.
-> Individual elements (objects and paths) can be subsequently detached.
- The progress of loading the elements of a map is now displayed.
- The storage path of the last saved map, map settings, and environments is now remembered. This makes it easier for you to manage elements on other hard drive locations.
- Settings: UI scale maximum increased.
- Settings: Beta tab: Extended scale limits: Now also applies to stair path and roof path.
- Settings: You can now set the export folder for images and videos.
- Settings: Unit (meter or foot) adjustable. This is now displayed in ‘Snap To Grid’ and when ‘Show Action Value’ is active.
