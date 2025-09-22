Instead of working on the growing backlog of bug-fixes, I have been finishing work on a feature I intended to include in the F&F playtest: Purrallel Universes.



Throughout the game, the player will first go on missions to "explore" new realms where they will unlock new card-types and powerups. Once unlocked, these affixes will appear in the rotation of "Purrallel Universes"



When launching a purrallel universe, you will be presented with three challenges, each with their own rewards. (The harder the challenge, the greater your reward.) These games won't count toward the statistics you see on the score screen, which are confined to "standard play".



The feature is in somewhat of a rough "pre-release" state in order to gather feedback. Very little work has gone into tuning and balancing!



Other minor tweaks with this patch include rebalancing score bonuses. There's still nothing to spend Pawsos on, but as I get closer to implementing shopping mechanics, tuning rewards is becoming more relevant.