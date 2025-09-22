 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20081129 Edited 23 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Updates in This Patch!

  • Scoring Overhaul – The scoring system has been completely redesigned to be easier to read and track.
  • Loot Levels Removed – Loved the system, but it caused too much confusion with character levels.
  • New Clash Mechanic – When cards execute at the exact same time, they now “Clash.”
     • Clashing cards gain a baseline +5% damage bonus.
     • Certain card effects trigger only when Clashing.
  • 5 New Clash-Oriented Cards to take advantage of the new system.
  • Payload Cards – A new card type focused on stacking buffs onto a single card instead of spreading chip damage. High risk, high reward.
  • QTE Miss State – Quick-Time Events can now fail, introducing new stakes.
  • Champion 1 Retooled – First champion fight redesigned for more predictability while staying challenging.
  • UI Improvements
     • Complete Anvil UI overhaul.
     • Played Card notifications redesigned.
     • Card Interaction indicators show when two cards interact or a status marker is applied.
     • Item Info Boxes now remain consistent in size.
     • Improved tooltips and tooltip UI.
     • Inspect Mode – In battle, hover over the “eye” icon on a card to pause combat and review it.
  • Tutorial Enhancements – Better guidance for equipping items and cards.
  • Town Navigation – Now supports left/right screen arrows.
  • New Node Type: The Curator – A traveling trader who offers card trades.
  • And of course... many, many bug fixes!

