Major Updates in This Patch!
- Scoring Overhaul – The scoring system has been completely redesigned to be easier to read and track.
- Loot Levels Removed – Loved the system, but it caused too much confusion with character levels.
- New Clash Mechanic – When cards execute at the exact same time, they now “Clash.”
• Clashing cards gain a baseline +5% damage bonus.
• Certain card effects trigger only when Clashing.
- 5 New Clash-Oriented Cards to take advantage of the new system.
- Payload Cards – A new card type focused on stacking buffs onto a single card instead of spreading chip damage. High risk, high reward.
- QTE Miss State – Quick-Time Events can now fail, introducing new stakes.
- Champion 1 Retooled – First champion fight redesigned for more predictability while staying challenging.
- UI Improvements
• Complete Anvil UI overhaul.
• Played Card notifications redesigned.
• Card Interaction indicators show when two cards interact or a status marker is applied.
• Item Info Boxes now remain consistent in size.
• Improved tooltips and tooltip UI.
• Inspect Mode – In battle, hover over the “eye” icon on a card to pause combat and review it.
- Tutorial Enhancements – Better guidance for equipping items and cards.
- Town Navigation – Now supports left/right screen arrows.
- New Node Type: The Curator – A traveling trader who offers card trades.
- And of course... many, many bug fixes!
Changed files in this update