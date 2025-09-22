Patch 1.0.2 - Hotfix
Hi everyone!
Back with a new update focused on fixing bugs and some uninteresting skips based on player feedback.
What changed:
- Fixed some light hitboxes and shadows in the pools in the lab section
- Fixed a skip in the lab where you could trigger the fall of a platform from below
- Slowed down the boxes with cameras attached at the end of the lab. They also aim down instead of at an angle to make it fairer.
- Fixed a bunch of cameras' hitboxes where you could barely slip past with a well timed jump
- Added some killboxes in rotating sets to prevent the player from being stuck
Have fun!
Changed files in this update