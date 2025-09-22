 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20081017 Edited 22 September 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.2 - Hotfix


Hi everyone!

Back with a new update focused on fixing bugs and some uninteresting skips based on player feedback.

What changed:
  • Fixed some light hitboxes and shadows in the pools in the lab section
  • Fixed a skip in the lab where you could trigger the fall of a platform from below
  • Slowed down the boxes with cameras attached at the end of the lab. They also aim down instead of at an angle to make it fairer.
  • Fixed a bunch of cameras' hitboxes where you could barely slip past with a well timed jump
  • Added some killboxes in rotating sets to prevent the player from being stuck


Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3578061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link