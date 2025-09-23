Season 3 is here NOW!

Hi Slappers, welcome to Season 3!

Hop on the ice to participate in the new events in the refreshed arenas ːreboundː

Introducing the Slapshot Showdown

For the next 14 days, you can participate in the showdown by selecting one of three teams to represent. When you sign to a team, you'll receive their jersey and title. Play matches to contribute points to your team, earn more rewards, and help your team win the event.

You can pick between the Pink Puffins, Yellow Yetis, and Green Goats. The team score is weighted so your contribution matters, no matter how small. Select your team's role in ⁠Slapshot⁠showdown-role to show loyalty to your team in Discord!

This is our first time running an event like this, so we might need to tweak some of the balancing as we go. We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this experiment. Let us know how you feel about the event so we know if we should create more of these in the future ːtrainerbuddyː

Changelog

General

Updated from Unity 2020 to Unity 6.2 (Should bring some performance improvements out of the box) (Yes it was a nightmare to upgrade)

Refreshed Slapville, Slapstadium, Colosseum and Island arenas to be more performant and up-to-date with our more recent art

Added the Slapshot Showdown event

Reworked the in-game crowd from scratch to be more immersive and react to gameplay

Rebranded "Season Passes" to "Contracts" so they are decoupled from ranked seasons and fit the hockey theme better

Added a new "Bump Strength" setting to custom games. Setting it to high puts it back to where it was pre-nerf

Replaced the Periods toggle with Ruleset when creating a lobby, including 3v3 and 4v4 competitive ruleset templates

The forfeit cooldown now resets when someone leaves the match

Changed the primary Slapshot font to be more modern

Made the Contracts summary UI on the main menu more compact

Added Ottawa Valley tournaments to the Esports tab

Updated our back-end database infrastructure

Audio

Added a new sound for "No Dash" when trying to dash (+slider)

Added a new sound for "Dash Recharge" when you get a dash charge (+slider)

Added crowd shocked sounds to the Ambience slider rather than Game slider

Content Creators

Added a new "Creator Supporter" necklace that you get for free when using a creator code when purchasing pux

Added a Twitch headband that you get for free for watching Slapshot for 1 hour on Twitch on a channel with drops enabled

Cosmetics

Added ranked rewards for Season 2: Capes!

Increased the maximum amount of Preset outfit slots for premium players from 20 to 50

Added jerseys for each showdown team, titles, and a stick for the winning team

Changed the cloud jersey to be a pants slot per request from community members

(September drop) Added Pigeon jersey, salt hat, gym bag, bread stick, voodoo doll body

(October drop) Added mummy hat, skeleton goosan, cauldron back item, pumpkin body, bottled head

(November drop) Added stethoscope, lampshade facial hair, lantern stick, shirt back item, explorer jersey

Updated shop pricing for the first time in 5 years to better reflect their value (some cost more, others less, & the rest stays the same)

Fixes

Fixed periods toggle in custom lobbies if it was set during lobby creation

Fixed the Cyberpuck default goal horn being way too loud

Fixed the Golf Club cosmetic not showing the correct default variant

Fixed controllers with a very high polling rate starting practice modes

Slapshot Hockey Manager

We're proud to announce that in collaboration with Joseph and Couture, we have been working on a mobile game in the Slapshot universe where you manage, recruit & train your teams to become the best Slapshot hockey franchise owner in the game. The app will launch this year on Android and iOS. Stay tuned for more info! Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/68eDGqpEWd

GLHF,

Oddshot Games