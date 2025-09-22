 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20080981 Edited 22 September 2025 – 18:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
FEATURES
- action to give politician an annual bonus
- 2 new articles

IMPROVEMENTS
- adjust salary is now a party action

FIXES
- many fixes related to constitutional changes
- some more bugfixes

