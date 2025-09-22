FEATURES
- action to give politician an annual bonus
- 2 new articles
IMPROVEMENTS
- adjust salary is now a party action
FIXES
- many fixes related to constitutional changes
- some more bugfixes
Update 14.18
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1407182
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1407183
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1407184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update