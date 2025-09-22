 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20080910 Edited 22 September 2025 – 18:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.6.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

ONLINE VERSUS ADDED
Battle Online with lobby codes to connect with others! Utilize your currently unlocked Talents and Beasts to battle!

NEW SOL BIOME ADDED
A brand new area has been added to the main loop of the game!

NEW BEASTS!
Brand new beasts roam the land! Find them and master their abilities!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3532721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3532722
  • Loading history…
