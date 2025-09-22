Version 0.7.6.0 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.



ONLINE VERSUS ADDED

Battle Online with lobby codes to connect with others! Utilize your currently unlocked Talents and Beasts to battle!



NEW SOL BIOME ADDED

A brand new area has been added to the main loop of the game!



NEW BEASTS!

Brand new beasts roam the land! Find them and master their abilities!