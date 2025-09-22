 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20080863 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Simplified frequency/rate selection on sound effects
  • New samples for cockpit ambience, main thrust, bypass growl
  • Fix for flap/gear/windshield/spoiler aerodynamic noise
  • Louder missle launch effect
  • Slowed down Steerhead engine sound effect
  • Centralized "GetNormalizedPrecip" method for standardized preciptation scalar
  • Dynamic loading of dock, holiday, and station ID sounds
  • New LOFI radio station and graphic
  • Fix for VMU timing and closed captioning
  • Employed AI to improve shockwave speed and volume calculations
  • Vehicles now fade into cloud tops in addition to the bottoms
  • Added REIL to all colony airfields

Changed files in this update

Windows Rise: The Vieneo Province Content Depot 795991
