- Simplified frequency/rate selection on sound effects
- New samples for cockpit ambience, main thrust, bypass growl
- Fix for flap/gear/windshield/spoiler aerodynamic noise
- Louder missle launch effect
- Slowed down Steerhead engine sound effect
- Centralized "GetNormalizedPrecip" method for standardized preciptation scalar
- Dynamic loading of dock, holiday, and station ID sounds
- New LOFI radio station and graphic
- Fix for VMU timing and closed captioning
- Employed AI to improve shockwave speed and volume calculations
- Vehicles now fade into cloud tops in addition to the bottoms
- Added REIL to all colony airfields
Several bug fixes and improvements!
