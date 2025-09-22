 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20080718 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed Jasmine <null> text (MAYBE I DON'T KNOW)

  • Fixed keybinds not saving

  • Fixed pause menu focus bug

  • Fixed level editor scrollbar reacting to MouseWheel

  • Fixed category menu highlight error

  • Fixed scene viewer re-sync race condition

  • Removed Korean locale temporarily  


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1813432
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1813433
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1813434
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link