In addition, US Navy missile illuminators have been adjusted to match real-world specs, meaning that SM-1 ships will suffer a reduction in overall firepower (defined as number of missiles in the air at one time), while SM-2 ships will see a four or five fold increase in capability as they gain the ability to control more missiles at once.
Also, this update adds historical squadrons with liveries and serials for the SH-2F Sea Sprite, along with historically accurate assignments across each USN frigate, destroyer, and cruiser. Finally, a new scenario has been added: JMSDF Sub Duel 1985 - find it in the new "JMSDF Scenarios" folder.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes for California
- Grisha 3 gun angles
- S-24 ammo points
- FlightDeck Loadout usage; "Empty" loadout is hardcoded to be empty
- ESM in contact analysis
- Vertical mumbo-jumbo for aircraft
- Tutorial 3 whale reveal slide timing fixed
- Missing text for Intercept station role in ui.txt
- Wrong name for Flag mesh in Combattante
- Wind direction for clouds and ocean waves.
- Corrected missile channels on USN fire control radars:
- All non-SM-2 ships get a 50% reduction in firepower.
- Added proper CG/SM-2 upgrade to Leahy, Belknap, Long Beach for a three- to fourfold increase in firepower.
- Corrected shape and size of SYR-1
- SYS-1 combat system no longer indestructible
- SA-N-6 fire rate
- Removed Jacks from Jackstaffs
- Mission Editor: Erroneous +1 to waypoint telegraph value on Load
- Mission Editor: Custom Air Group content was not loaded to the Air Group tab of the Flight Deck window
- Mission Editor: load of an Attack waypoint added target unit to the parent unit group of the attack waypoint
- Mission Editor: incorrect logic of selecting previous waypoint when setting up new waypoint properties
- Changed "innocent transit" to "innocent passage" in event 2 of campaign
- Weather effects could be carried over from mission to another mission
- Nanuchka mast flag was disabled
News and improvements
- Gun loadout to soviet planes
- Updated translations
- Mission Editor: waypoint path for currently selected group stroked with red now
- Scenarios folder file and folder naming convention cleanups
- Added descriptions to some units (thanks N0jge!)
- Allow sorting of files by name or date in FilePickerView
- Mission Editor: Added stack traces to the Save/Load/Save ss error messages
- Mission Editor: Auto generate ammunition checkbox for the Custom air group on the Flight Deck window
- Mission Editor: ETA time for waypoints
- Mission Editor: distance in nmi from previous waypoint added for waypoints
- Mission Editor: preparation for the Destroy/Despawn a unit trigger action in GUI
- New JMSDF Sub Duel 1985 mission; new JMSDF Scenarios folder
- Trigger to Enable/Disable FlightDeck AI; Display of FD AI status in DM/Flightdeck
- Added SYR-1 antennae to Leahy, Belknap and Long Beach
- Basic aircraft max autoattack range limiter
- Add confirmation dialog to Recover All
- Add Rebase and RTB to Formation Manager for Aircraft/Helicopters
- SH-2 Seasprite liveries
- Added modex support to SH-2F
- SH-2F squadrons and squadron assignments for all escort ships
- Better aircraft max auto-attack range limiter
Changed files in this update