Bug Fixes

Fixes for California



Grisha 3 gun angles



S-24 ammo points



FlightDeck Loadout usage; "Empty" loadout is hardcoded to be empty



ESM in contact analysis



Vertical mumbo-jumbo for aircraft



Tutorial 3 whale reveal slide timing fixed



Missing text for Intercept station role in ui.txt



Wrong name for Flag mesh in Combattante



Wind direction for clouds and ocean waves.



Corrected missile channels on USN fire control radars:

- All non-SM-2 ships get a 50% reduction in firepower.

- Added proper CG/SM-2 upgrade to Leahy, Belknap, Long Beach for a three- to fourfold increase in firepower.



SYS-1 combat system no longer indestructible



SA-N-6 fire rate



Removed Jacks from Jackstaffs



Mission Editor: Erroneous +1 to waypoint telegraph value on Load



Mission Editor: Custom Air Group content was not loaded to the Air Group tab of the Flight Deck window



Mission Editor: load of an Attack waypoint added target unit to the parent unit group of the attack waypoint



Mission Editor: incorrect logic of selecting previous waypoint when setting up new waypoint properties



Changed "innocent transit" to "innocent passage" in event 2 of campaign



Weather effects could be carried over from mission to another mission



Nanuchka mast flag was disabled



News and improvements

Gun loadout to soviet planes



Updated translations



Mission Editor: waypoint path for currently selected group stroked with red now



Scenarios folder file and folder naming convention cleanups



Added descriptions to some units (thanks N0jge!)



Allow sorting of files by name or date in FilePickerView



Mission Editor: Added stack traces to the Save/Load/Save ss error messages



Mission Editor: Auto generate ammunition checkbox for the Custom air group on the Flight Deck window



Mission Editor: ETA time for waypoints



Mission Editor: distance in nmi from previous waypoint added for waypoints



Mission Editor: preparation for the Destroy/Despawn a unit trigger action in GUI



New JMSDF Sub Duel 1985 mission; new JMSDF Scenarios folder



Trigger to Enable/Disable FlightDeck AI; Display of FD AI status in DM/Flightdeck



Added SYR-1 antennae to Leahy, Belknap and Long Beach



Basic aircraft max autoattack range limiter



Add confirmation dialog to Recover All



Add Rebase and RTB to Formation Manager for Aircraft/Helicopters



SH-2 Seasprite liveries



Added modex support to SH-2F



SH-2F squadrons and squadron assignments for all escort ships



Better aircraft max auto-attack range limiter



Hey everyone, here comes another patch -- this update delivers a mix of fixes, realism improvements, and new content. Several Mission Editor and Attack Waypoint issues have been resolved, and we have added waypoint ETA (both in time and nautical miles) for units in the editor.In addition, US Navy missile illuminators have been adjusted to match real-world specs, meaning that SM-1 ships will suffer a reduction in overall firepower (defined as number of missiles in the air at one time), while SM-2 ships will see a four or five fold increase in capability as they gain the ability to control more missiles at once.Also, this update adds historical squadrons with liveries and serials for the SH-2F Sea Sprite, along with historically accurate assignments across each USN frigate, destroyer, and cruiser. Finally, a new scenario has been added:- find it in the new "JMSDF Scenarios" folder.