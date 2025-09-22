- [x] There is now a unique in-game mouse cursor that can be toggled on in settings, which may be easier to keep track of if you wish to use it.

- [x] Your mouse cursor can now be locked to the window via a toggle in settings.

- [x] When using a controller in-game, the virtual cursor should now be locked to your screen.

- [x] Bug fix: NPCs should no longer give you the silent treatment when trying to hand in quests or talk to them.