 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20080686 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [x] There is now a unique in-game mouse cursor that can be toggled on in settings, which may be easier to keep track of if you wish to use it.
- [x] Your mouse cursor can now be locked to the window via a toggle in settings.
- [x] When using a controller in-game, the virtual cursor should now be locked to your screen.
- [x] Bug fix: NPCs should no longer give you the silent treatment when trying to hand in quests or talk to them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3361511
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3361512
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link