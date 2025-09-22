Hey everyone, here are some more core game upgrades from the upcoming patch 0.4 being brought forward. For 0.4, I worked on upgrading the project to Unity 6, since it’s far more stable, performant, and future-proof. After lots of testing, the upgrade was completed and working as expected, so I’ve decided to release it a little early. That way you can all enjoy an even smoother experience ahead of 0.4.

On the topic of 0.4, I’ll be showcasing some of the new features later this week — including a new mission type and several reworked map areas — so stay tuned!

Upgraded to Unity 6

Introduced a new culling system for improved performance

Fixed a major memory leak

Improved AI weapon audio system for better performance and memory usage

Improved quality of several AI ragdolls