Hey everyone, here are some more core game upgrades from the upcoming patch 0.4 being brought forward. For 0.4, I worked on upgrading the project to Unity 6, since it’s far more stable, performant, and future-proof. After lots of testing, the upgrade was completed and working as expected, so I’ve decided to release it a little early. That way you can all enjoy an even smoother experience ahead of 0.4.
On the topic of 0.4, I’ll be showcasing some of the new features later this week — including a new mission type and several reworked map areas — so stay tuned!
Upgraded to Unity 6
Introduced a new culling system for improved performance
Fixed a major memory leak
Improved AI weapon audio system for better performance and memory usage
Improved quality of several AI ragdolls
Fixed VSync not working correctly
Fixed a tree rendering bug that impacted performance
Fixed an audio bug that caused sounds to either cut out or not play on occasion
Fixed a collision bug with zombie dog ragdolls
Fixed an issue where older saves caused AI spawners not to trigger consistently
Fixed an issue where AI spawners were not topping up correctly
Fixed an issue preventing walls from being placed behind stairs
