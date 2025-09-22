 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20080672
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here are some more core game upgrades from the upcoming patch 0.4 being brought forward. For 0.4, I worked on upgrading the project to Unity 6, since it’s far more stable, performant, and future-proof. After lots of testing, the upgrade was completed and working as expected, so I’ve decided to release it a little early. That way you can all enjoy an even smoother experience ahead of 0.4.

On the topic of 0.4, I’ll be showcasing some of the new features later this week — including a new mission type and several reworked map areas — so stay tuned!

  • Upgraded to Unity 6

  • Introduced a new culling system for improved performance

  • Fixed a major memory leak

  • Improved AI weapon audio system for better performance and memory usage

  • Improved quality of several AI ragdolls

  • Fixed VSync not working correctly

  • Fixed a tree rendering bug that impacted performance

  • Fixed an audio bug that caused sounds to either cut out or not play on occasion

  • Fixed a collision bug with zombie dog ragdolls

  • Fixed an issue where older saves caused AI spawners not to trigger consistently

  • Fixed an issue where AI spawners were not topping up correctly

  • Fixed an issue preventing walls from being placed behind stairs

