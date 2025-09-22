- Saves now properly load and store progress, including calendar activities
- Added navigation paths to objectives on both the map and minimap
- Fixed missing results in the recruitment survey
- Improved descriptions of character traits
- Increased sensitivity adjustment range in settings
- Fixed animation of the text in the time-skip window
Patch Notes – Save Fix & Improvements
