22 September 2025 Build 20080618 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Saves now properly load and store progress, including calendar activities
  • Added navigation paths to objectives on both the map and minimap
  • Fixed missing results in the recruitment survey
  • Improved descriptions of character traits
  • Increased sensitivity adjustment range in settings
  • Fixed animation of the text in the time-skip window

