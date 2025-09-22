First off, a huge thank you to the community for jumping into Trigger Land, sharing feedback, and helping us track down issues so quickly. Your support has been incredible, and it means a lot as we continue shaping the game together.

What’s New in v1.01

Fixed : NPC footsteps bug where sounds stayed active after death.

Ongoing (Top Priority) : Implemented changes to reduce the game freeze issue when players die — we’re monitoring closely and will continue improving this.

Adjusted : Enemy spawn timers for faster, more intense rounds.

Updated: Wave pool data for better balance and variety.

Balance Tweaks

Melee damage increased from 20 → 25 .

Ranged units now deal 10–20 damage (previously flat 15).

Enemy aim cone spread changed from a fixed 25° to a dynamic 10°–30° for more natural accuracy.

Coming Next Month

Boss Waves : Powerful enemies with higher health and unique weapons.

New Map: The Arizona Mountains, a rugged new environment packed with fresh challenges.

Thank you all again for playing, leaving reviews, and being part of this journey. Every bit of feedback helps us make Trigger Land the best it can be. Stay tuned — we’re just getting started!

– The Zachery Studios Team