Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.3:
There was an overwhelming amount of support for Cozy Crunch from the Real Civil Engineer community and I just had to give them a big thank you, so I added a separate skin in the character creator. <3
Added the special 'Paddy' skin in the character creator
Comes with unique sounds
No movement slow down on puddles
Features a custom prestigious hat
Added Italian fan translations! (A huge thank you to Gaspare Bitetto for their amazing work!)
Added celebratory confetti to the final screen
Added a Max FPS option to help with performance issues on some setups. (If you are still experiencing issues, try enabling windowed mode as that seems to help fix the only reported cases of frame rate drops)
Fixed one spot in the final area that players could not move through
Slightly moved some mushrooms so they peek out more from behind objects
Fixed an issue where the Fairy's name was not translating correctly in some dialogue windows
Fixed a bug where 'hmph' sounds would sometimes get triggered on leaves crunched by the stomp wave
Fixed a decimal rounding issue that could make it seem like you had enough for an upgrade when you didn't
