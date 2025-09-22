 Skip to content
22 September 2025
Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.3:

There was an overwhelming amount of support for Cozy Crunch from the Real Civil Engineer community and I just had to give them a big thank you, so I added a separate skin in the character creator. <3

  • Added the special 'Paddy' skin in the character creator

    • Comes with unique sounds

    • No movement slow down on puddles

    • Features a custom prestigious hat

  • Added Italian fan translations! (A huge thank you to Gaspare Bitetto for their amazing work!)

  • Added celebratory confetti to the final screen

  • Added a Max FPS option to help with performance issues on some setups. (If you are still experiencing issues, try enabling windowed mode as that seems to help fix the only reported cases of frame rate drops)

  • Fixed one spot in the final area that players could not move through

  • Slightly moved some mushrooms so they peek out more from behind objects

  • Fixed an issue where the Fairy's name was not translating correctly in some dialogue windows

  • Fixed a bug where 'hmph' sounds would sometimes get triggered on leaves crunched by the stomp wave

  • Fixed a decimal rounding issue that could make it seem like you had enough for an upgrade when you didn't

