Cozy Crunch Patch Notes v1.0.3:

There was an overwhelming amount of support for Cozy Crunch from the Real Civil Engineer community and I just had to give them a big thank you, so I added a separate skin in the character creator. <3

Added the special 'Paddy' skin in the character creator Comes with unique sounds

No movement slow down on puddles

Features a custom prestigious hat

Added Italian fan translations! (A huge thank you to Gaspare Bitetto for their amazing work!)

Added celebratory confetti to the final screen

Added a Max FPS option to help with performance issues on some setups. (If you are still experiencing issues, try enabling windowed mode as that seems to help fix the only reported cases of frame rate drops)

Fixed one spot in the final area that players could not move through

Slightly moved some mushrooms so they peek out more from behind objects

Fixed an issue where the Fairy's name was not translating correctly in some dialogue windows

Fixed a bug where 'hmph' sounds would sometimes get triggered on leaves crunched by the stomp wave