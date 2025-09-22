Halloo! This Orange Update contains a few Quality of Life enhancements, aesthetic touches, some camera trickery, and the usual bug-hunt. Protag’s Dream Mode got a few big adjustments, the main one being that if you die on that first round with Weary, you don’t get bumped all the way back to the title screen anymore – the dream simply starts over. I find this adjustment makes replaying that mode less obnoxious. I could POSSIBLY do that set-up for Iron Orange Mode as well, as the reset only happens on the first round.
Changes and Fixes:
- ‘Protag’s Nightmare’ now starts over immediately if you die on the first round
- Weary dialogue was still not functioning quite right, should be fixed now. Also an extra line of dialogue added
- Some new camera views exclusively for ‘Protag’s Dream’. I may set the alternate camera angles as an option for all modes
- Been doing a makeover on the apples, a work in progress, new animations added hither and tither
More to come as we peel further into the story!
Changed files in this update