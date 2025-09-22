‘Protag’s Nightmare’ now starts over immediately if you die on the first round



Weary dialogue was still not functioning quite right, should be fixed now. Also an extra line of dialogue added



Some new camera views exclusively for ‘Protag’s Dream’. I may set the alternate camera angles as an option for all modes



Been doing a makeover on the apples, a work in progress, new animations added hither and tither



Halloo! This Orange Update contains a few Quality of Life enhancements, aesthetic touches, some camera trickery, and the usual bug-hunt. Protag’s Dream Mode got a few big adjustments, the main one being that if you die on that first round with Weary, you don’t get bumped all the way back to the title screen anymore – the dream simply starts over. I find this adjustment makes replaying that mode less obnoxious. I could POSSIBLY do that set-up for Iron Orange Mode as well, as the reset only happens on the first round.Changes and Fixes:More to come as we peel further into the story!