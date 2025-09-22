Hello all -



Today I'm going to be shipping a major update for the Hermit Demo Playtest. While the changes won't be immediately noticeable as having a huge impact on most aspects of gameplay, there are some pretty significant changes under-the-hood in terms of how the game input systems are programmed. As a result, you may experience some instability with today's changes which is why I'm posting this as a game update announcement and not a small patch notification.



Major Changes:

This update adds keybind remapping to the game options menu: keys can now be remapped to different inputs by accessing the control map settings from the game options. If you experience issues with key remapping, pressing 'Reset All Keybinds' (the bottom button in the control remapping options menu) will reset all key inputs to their default values.

E-Key interactions have been removed from the game . In the past, multiple inputs for item interactions was a bit confusing. This existed because objects in hermit can be interacted with in various ways, some of which no longer exist in the current game code. Interacting with items has been simplified so that there are only 3 interaction keys: (1) Pick up/Interact with Item (F-Key), (2) open container/crafter (G-Key), and (3) attach/detach backpack (B-Key; applies to backpacks only).

Performed major re-work of input for the game, moving all player inputs from the Legacy (UE4) input system to the newer UE5 enhanced input system. Since the game programming was first initiated before UE5 released (work on Hermit had begun by around the time Unreal Engine 5 Early Access was just preparing for release), some legacy systems still exist in the source code and are being replaced over time with newer systems.

Finished writing a custom save/load system for keybinds using enhanced input key mapping and custom save objects; keybinds should save and load so that you do not have to remap keys again after restarting the game.

Increased the frequency of music triggers throughout the demo.



Known Issues/Limitations:

Widgets above items/people will not update to match rebound keys (e.g., If you re-bind the F-key interaction key to another input, items will still show 'F: Pick Up Item').

This will be addressed in a future update.

There may be some down-time today while these changes are shipped; if there is any clear problem/instability with controls, please use the bug report form to let me know.



