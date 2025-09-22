 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20080465 Edited 22 September 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Long-press an equipment slot on the equipment screen for 0.5 seconds or longer to lock or unlock it. Locked equipment cannot be equipped or be subject to batch enhancement, upgrading, or recycling, but can still be enhanced or upgraded manually.
  • Added Custom Enhancement, allowing players to filter and select target equipment for batch enhancement.
  • Added Custom Recycling, allowing players to filter and select target equipment for batch recycling.

