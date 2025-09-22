- Long-press an equipment slot on the equipment screen for 0.5 seconds or longer to lock or unlock it. Locked equipment cannot be equipped or be subject to batch enhancement, upgrading, or recycling, but can still be enhanced or upgraded manually.
- Added Custom Enhancement, allowing players to filter and select target equipment for batch enhancement.
- Added Custom Recycling, allowing players to filter and select target equipment for batch recycling.
Experience Enhancement Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update