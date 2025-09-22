 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20080428 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve added a new and easiest entry level to the game – Beginner.

To release a full-fledged product, you need energy. The more energy columns are active, the higher you can sell the finished item. However, be careful: during a Shahed attack, the only way to preserve an energy column is to switch it off. Preferably just for a while — after all, you want to keep earning money!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3451031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link