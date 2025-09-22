Softlock ErrorThis page is being made to address an error where, if the player deals too much damage in one attack while fighting NIT-FR-06 (Robo frog), the game would hang after the death cutscene played from that attack. It also addresses an error where, if the attack does NOT kill, the frog would behave in a glitchy manner.
The phases should now progress as normal and not encounter problems like before.
Postgame FormattingThis is a minor change, but I realize that as a general user flow issue, most people would receive the "You have unlocked new items in the Extras menu" notification, and then go straight there from the game finishing. This means they would skip over the boss rush prompt, and may not realize you can re-access it by restarting the game, or forget to try do so.
I added the option to enter the boss rush to the Extras menu with the other new options instead, so that should help players be more aware of it. It also helps with the general user flow between menus by giving a way to get from the main menu to boss rush easily.
Due to this, I may later remove the opening the game prompt to access either game mode entirely, or at least confine it to only occur on the first boot.
Changed files in this update