22 September 2025 Build 20080358 Edited 22 September 2025 – 19:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Softlock Error

This page is being made to address an error where, if the player deals too much damage in one attack while fighting NIT-FR-06 (Robo frog), the game would hang after the death cutscene played from that attack. It also addresses an error where, if the attack does NOT kill, the frog would behave in a glitchy manner.

The phases should now progress as normal and not encounter problems like before.

Postgame Formatting

This is a minor change, but I realize that as a general user flow issue, most people would receive the "You have unlocked new items in the Extras menu" notification, and then go straight there from the game finishing. This means they would skip over the boss rush prompt, and may not realize you can re-access it by restarting the game, or forget to try do so.

I added the option to enter the boss rush to the Extras menu with the other new options instead, so that should help players be more aware of it. It also helps with the general user flow between menus by giving a way to get from the main menu to boss rush easily.

Due to this, I may later remove the opening the game prompt to access either game mode entirely, or at least confine it to only occur on the first boot.

Bug Reports

Please submit any bugs you come across to this discussion board, and I'll fix them in a timely manner: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3218680/discussions/0/598527550147298302/ Thank you for your patience and support!

Changed files in this update

