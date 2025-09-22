The game has been updated to version 0.353.

This update contains several fixes.

Fixes

-Fixed an issue where judicial nominations would be automated for the player if the initial judicial nominee was rejected during a previous administration. The nomination process should have been given to the player, but instead, it was automated.

-Likely fixed an issue where an error would occur if there were not enough judges in the circuit court to perform a judicial review.

-Fixed an issue where politicians would oppose Medicaid Expansion legislation, stating that it was already active. They were not taking into account that the eligibility rate had been adjusted and they should have been evaluating it based on that change.

-Fixed an issue where politicians would support social security legislation even though no changes had been made to social security.

-Fixed an issue where community development funds were not saved in the previous budget variable, meaning the community development budget would not update correctly when clicking the Previous Budget button.

-Potentially fixed an issue where too many supreme court justices would be nominated/confirmed under certain conditions.

-Fixed an issue where the player would continue receiving a salary from certain non-elected jobs even if they won an election and started a new job.

-Fixed the wording for certain types of legislation that referenced federal funding even though it was a city level program not related to federal funding.

-Fixed an issue where state trial court judges could remain in their position indefinitely, regardless of age.

-Fixed an issue where the player could not resign from a custom job.