Spy DLC is Now Available!

Agents, the Spy DLC has landed! Slip into the shadows with 4 brand-new escape rooms and stylish spy outfits. A cinematic soundtrack ties it all together for the ultimate covert experience.

Pine’s Big Sale is here!

Pine’s biggest Steam sale so far is live! All our games are discounted, from time-traveling cats to crazy speedrunners. Check it out here: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/pinestudio/sale/pinebigsale

Escape Simulator 2 Is almost here

The countdown is on! Escape Simulator 2 launches October 27, bringing larger and more mysterious rooms, multiplayer for up to 8 players, and brand-new settings. We’ve just revealed the new key art, a glimpse at the next big chapter of ES. Go wishlist it already!



-Pine team