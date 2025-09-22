 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20080246
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Smart Focus Management: Window modifications (cursor clipping, cursor hiding, taskbar hiding) now automatically restore when you alt-tab away and reapply when returning to the game
  • "Restore Taskbar on Focus Loss" option: New profile setting that controls whether the taskbar reappears when switching away from the game (useful for games that don't handle taskbar changes well)


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash when setting shortcuts with unrecognized keyboard keys
  • Fixed crash that occurred when Windows On-Screen Keyboard was open
  • Fixed F12 key reservation conflict with debugger
  • Improved shortcut system stability and error handling


Improvements

  • Enhanced support for international keyboards and special keys in shortcuts
  • Better handling of window focus changes and alt-tab behavior
  • Improved reliability of volume adjustments when switching between applications

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
