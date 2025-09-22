New Features
- Smart Focus Management: Window modifications (cursor clipping, cursor hiding, taskbar hiding) now automatically restore when you alt-tab away and reapply when returning to the game
- "Restore Taskbar on Focus Loss" option: New profile setting that controls whether the taskbar reappears when switching away from the game (useful for games that don't handle taskbar changes well)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash when setting shortcuts with unrecognized keyboard keys
- Fixed crash that occurred when Windows On-Screen Keyboard was open
- Fixed F12 key reservation conflict with debugger
- Improved shortcut system stability and error handling
Improvements
- Enhanced support for international keyboards and special keys in shortcuts
- Better handling of window focus changes and alt-tab behavior
- Improved reliability of volume adjustments when switching between applications
Changed files in this update