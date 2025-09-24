# Major Changes

This patch reworks the way all console code is implemented so that we can work on content for all platforms simultaneously going forward. Previously, adding new content meant we had to manually port it to each platform separately. This means that this patch has less gameplay content than usual, but means future gameplay patches will be much quicker to develop.

While this patch has been tested extensively, a lot of code has been rewritten and so there might be some new issues introduced. Please report any issues you find so we can get them resolved as quickly as possible. We're releasing update first to smooth out any technical problems before we follow up with new content soon.



- Significantly improved load time on all platforms

- Improved performance of many systems, resulting in much better performance on all platforms, particularly in large restaurants and on Ninendo Switch. In some of our tests, we had nearly double FPS in late-game restaurants that were previously running slowly

- Improved networking on all platforms, especially:

- Nintendo Switch and PlayStation now use native networking for improved stability and performance

- Steam now supports both Steamworks (the default) and Photon (for PC-only crossplay with other PC platforms, such as Windows Store). You can enable PC-crossplay mode in the multiplayer menu to invite friends via Discord and play with friends on other (PC) platforms.

- Improvements throughout the netcode should make the game more responsive in multiplayer on all platforms

- Weekly speedruns and leaderboards are now supported on all platforms

- PC platforms support Discord integration if you have Discord installed; you can see more detail about what people are playing in their status, and you can invite people directly over Discord

- Added support for the Nintendo Switch's native on-screen keyboard (e.g. when entering seeds)

- Players who are spectating in multiplayer should now show up at the bottom of the screen

- Fixed some issues with achievements, particularly dish-based achievements. In previous versions, only the first dish type you served in a run was being tracked correctly

- Re-implemented how saves are implemented on all console platforms to improve performance and stability. This should prevent any stutters and freezes during saving, such as when starting a new day or changing outfits

- Improved resolution on Nintendo Switch



# Minor Changes



- Fix an issue where rushes were incorrectly based on the number of customers rather than groups. This should make rush cards (and turbo rushes) significantly easier to deal with when you have larger group sizes.

- Improved collision of outside things to prevent cases such as: letters getting stuck on the reroll option, wall decorations getting stuck when placed outside, and the reroll indicator showing up at the wrong time

- Improved text sizing in multiple places in the lobby to make it easier to read

- Dish difficulty ratings have been adjusted to better reflect how hard the dishes are for new players

- Fixed an issue where some ingredients weren't sold in the shop correctly after being added to your menu

- The game no longer require water as an ingredient in pies, so you can throw away your sink if you don't need it

- Fixed an issue where booking desks could show up on blueprint desks even though you already had one

- You can now use the booking desk in practice mode to spawn in more cats

- Combiners and portioners are now upgrade-cyclable

- Fixed some cases where UI elements would shoot upwards and off the screen

- Witch hat cosmetics have been resized to prevent collision with customer orders

- Improved detection of when sinks are needed to prevent more cases where the game would require you to keep a sink unnecessarily

- Fixed a case where the game would spawn in two sets of plates when only one was required

- Fixed issues with kicking players

- Pinging blueprint desks now pops up the info for the appliance being offered

- Fixed a bug where Please Wait could be unlocked in practice mode

- Fixed a bug where some appliances could cause graphical bugs when being placed

- Improvements to some interactions to make it easier to target appliances such as the start practice mode and reroll options

- Added small colliders to fixed seed and speedrun boards to make them easier to interact with

- Fix an issue where some items, such as cookie trays, could be combined with their raw ingredients to refill them

- Fixed an issue where the seed-affects-everything icon wouldn't display in some cases

- Fixed a bug where wall appliances could be rotated even when they were supposed to be fixed in place

- Removed the "chop" requirement from tacos, which meant you would be offered unnecessary appliances in shops

- Prevented mandarins from being placed in prep stations, to fit better with other splittable things and prevent a bug where they could be infinitely replenished

- Fixed an issue with the Blueprint Info Only When Pinged option

- Chef Twitch integration no longer clears the player queue for each new restaurant

- Fixed an issue where players who were joining but not ingame would be accounted for in difficulty calculations

- Fixed some crashes associated with joining or leaving a new session