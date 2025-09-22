 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20080216
Update notes via Steam Community
- The side quest with the NPC in Birstall can be completed. Read the dialogues carefully, as they will tell you what to do. You must first complete the quest given by Kalev, the NPC in Eztilia.
- The reward from the NPC in Birstall will be a key item that will be used on the right side of the Tahuatepetl islets. There will be an interactive object there (which will unlock the next NPC mission in a future patch). For now, you can interact with the object, and if certain conditions are met, a secret achievement will be unlocked.
- The Eztilia area can be completed. The missing entrance has been opened, where you can find some materials and stat boosts.
- Translation changes for the Nintendo Switch version.
- This new content will not yet be translated into pt-BR.

Please try these NPC quests and contribute to development with your feedback!

Changed files in this update

